ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 events worth checking out in Durham this week

Beyu Caffe. | Photo: Michael C./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From smooth jazz to Harry Potter trivia, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Harry Potter Trivia # 2 at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom





This event will feature five rounds of Harry Potter related trivia. Team captains can reserve tickets for all team members. A minimum of 30 people must be registered for the event to take place.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Where: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PopUp with N.C. Oyster 365 & Bull Durham Beer Co.





N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer Co. are hosting this event for individuals 21 and older. Bull Durham Beer co. will release its Winter Ale. Tickets also include a half dozen oysters with more available for purchase on site.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Smooth Jazz with Art Sherrod, Jr.





Saxophonist Art Sherrod Jr. will perform a one-hour show at Beyu Caffe on Nov. 16. In 2005, Sherrod released his first project entitled All 4 Love. He was later signed by the Pacific Coast Jazz record label.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Princess Day Celebration





The Noble Companion Handbag Studio is hosting this event in recognition of National Princess Day on Nov. 18. The event will offer glitter tattoos, refreshments and a complimentary goody bag. Recommended age for attendees is between five and 12 years old.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Noble Companion Handbag Studio, 1912 E. NC-54
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineDurham
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Man's body found at construction site in Durham
89-year-old dies after being shoved to ground in NY subway
Dogs allegedly left in near-freezing temps at Hillsborough dog park
Duke claims No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 for record 135th week
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Show More
'Restore Silent Sam now' banner flies high in Triangle sky
Job fair to be held Monday in downtown Raleigh
Recall: Lime scooters could break in half
Food fight at Whataburger between rival schools' students
Woman accused of putting needles in strawberries in Australia
More News