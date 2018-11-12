4 events worth checking out in Durham this week

Harry Potter Trivia # 2 at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From smooth jazz to Harry Potter trivia, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.---This event will feature five rounds of Harry Potter related trivia. Team captains can reserve tickets for all team members. A minimum of 30 people must be registered for the event to take place.Thursday, Nov. 15, 9:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.FreeN.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer Co. are hosting this event for individuals 21 and older. Bull Durham Beer co. will release its Winter Ale. Tickets also include a half dozen oysters with more available for purchase on site.Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135$20Saxophonist Art Sherrod Jr. will perform a one-hour show at Beyu Caffe on Nov. 16. In 2005, Sherrod released his first project entitled All 4 Love. He was later signed by the Pacific Coast Jazz record label.Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.$15The Noble Companion Handbag Studio is hosting this event in recognition of National Princess Day on Nov. 18. The event will offer glitter tattoos, refreshments and a complimentary goody bag. Recommended age for attendees is between five and 12 years old.Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.Noble Companion Handbag Studio, 1912 E. NC-54Free