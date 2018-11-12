4 events worth checking out in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Harry Potter Trivia # 2 at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom
This event will feature five rounds of Harry Potter related trivia. Team captains can reserve tickets for all team members. A minimum of 30 people must be registered for the event to take place.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Where: Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main St.
Admission: Free
PopUp with N.C. Oyster 365 & Bull Durham Beer Co.
N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer Co. are hosting this event for individuals 21 and older. Bull Durham Beer co. will release its Winter Ale. Tickets also include a half dozen oysters with more available for purchase on site.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135
Admission: $20
Smooth Jazz with Art Sherrod, Jr.
Saxophonist Art Sherrod Jr. will perform a one-hour show at Beyu Caffe on Nov. 16. In 2005, Sherrod released his first project entitled All 4 Love. He was later signed by the Pacific Coast Jazz record label.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
National Princess Day Celebration
The Noble Companion Handbag Studio is hosting this event in recognition of National Princess Day on Nov. 18. The event will offer glitter tattoos, refreshments and a complimentary goody bag. Recommended age for attendees is between five and 12 years old.
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Noble Companion Handbag Studio, 1912 E. NC-54
Admission: Free
