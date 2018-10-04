4 events worth seeking out in Durham this week

Larger than Life Science series

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From an opening parade and festival to a mimosa-filled Sunday brunch, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Come on down to The Chesterfield for a free monthly event series designed for those interested in building a strong support network for North Carolina's life science and health care innovators.Panel discussions on approaching business development and more will be on offer, along with an epic relay-style pipetting challenge.Thursday, Oct. 4, 4-7 p.m.The Chesterfield, 701 W. Main St.FreePhoenix Fest is back for its 17th year to celebrate the cultural legacy of the historic Hayti community as Durham's funkiest street music festival.An opening parade will kick off the event, complete with high-stepping bands, businesses and community groups, followed by all-day music on center stage.The festival and parade is free and family-friendly and will feature a variety of vendor booths and food tastings as well.Saturday, Oct. 6, 9-10:30 a.m.Fayetteville Street from Elmira Ave to Piedmont AveFreeSunday Brunch at the Beyu CafeThe Dope Brunch series is a collaborative event designed to bring together friends and family for a good time, before another busy work week begins.Everyone 21 and over is invited to dine, have a mimosa and relax before the Monday blues kick in.Sunday, Oct. 7, 3-7 p.m.Beyu Cafe, 341 W. Main St.$5 general entryLast but not least, the You're My Booooyfriend Comedy Tour is bringing the laughs to RDU this Sunday.The show will feature Wild 'N Out comedians B. Simone, Darren Brand and Desi Banks, along with music by DJ Double J Doors.Sunday, Oct. 7, 7-11:30 p.m.The Auditorium, 2401 Dakota St.$20 general admission. More ticket options available.