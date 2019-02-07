4 notable films worth checking out in Durham this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting three Oscar nods, a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on October 19.
The site's critical consensus has it that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
It's screening at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature has been a must-watch since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
You can catch it at Stadium 10 at Northgate Mall (1058 W. Club Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, February 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus notes, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.