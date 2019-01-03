4 notable films worth checking out in Fayetteville this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for a Golden Globe for Animated Feature Film.
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Rd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Dr.) through Thursday, Jan. 10.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Rd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Dr.) through Thursday, Jan. 10.
Creed II
Follow Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 21. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
It's screening at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Road) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Dr.) through Thursday, Jan. 10.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
You can catch it at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Rd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9 and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 10.