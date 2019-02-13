ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 Oscar nominees among the best movies screening in Cary this week

Image: BlacKkKlansman/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Cary.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14.

The critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

You can catch it at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Monday, Feb. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

BlacKkKlansman



Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Aug. 10. It received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.

The site's critical consensus declares, "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. Along with "Roma," it leads the Oscars race with whopping ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.

According to the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release, with a consensus that the modern Arthurian fantasy "recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

It's screening at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Monday, Feb. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called, "The Negro Motorist Green Book."

With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.

Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Get a piece of the action at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) and Cinebistro Waverly Place (525 New Waverly Place) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

