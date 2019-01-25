ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 popular dramas worth checking out in Durham this week

By Hoodline
Want to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Durham.

Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?



When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.

Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Oct. 19, with a consensus that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."

McCarthy is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Grant is nominated as Best Supporting Actor.

It's playing at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Stan & Ollie



With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 28. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."

It's playing at Stone Theatres Park West 14 Cinemas (3400 Village Market Place) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

The film is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

You can catch it at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Tuesday, Jan. 29 and AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 29. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Rami Malek is an Oscar nominee for Best Actor and the film is also nominated for Best Picture.

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
