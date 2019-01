4 popular dramas worth checking out in Durham this week

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Want to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Durham.Here are the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Oct. 19, with a consensus that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."McCarthy is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Grant is nominated as Best Supporting Actor.It's playing at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Stan & Ollie" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 28. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."It's playing at Stone Theatres Park West 14 Cinemas (3400 Village Market Place) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."The film is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.You can catch it at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Tuesday, Jan. 29 and AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 29. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."Rami Malek is an Oscar nominee for Best Actor and the film is also nominated for Best Picture.Catch it on the big screen at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets