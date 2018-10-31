4 solid wine and beer tastings in Durham this week

Raw Wine: Durham Wine Tasting Series

If you love to sip fermented beverages, this week offers a great chance to explore the local beverage scene. From wine and beer to cider tastings, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're thirsty for something new.---Head down to Bar Brunello to taste and learn about various wines with the bar's owner and wine director Esteban Brunello. Novices and seasoned wine enthusiasts alike will learn the process and philosophy behind natural wines, while sipping samples.Saturday, Nov. 3, 4-5:15 p.m.Bar Brunello, 117 E. Main St.$45Honeygirl Meadery is currently offering more than 20 percent off tasting sessions for two and four. Guests will sample Honeygirl's selection of small-batch meads, made with local ingredients -- including seasonal fruits, flowers, herbs and honey. Tickets also comes with souvenir glasses to take home.Saturdays, 1-6 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.Honeygirl Meadery, 105 Hood St.$7.75 for two guests; $15.50 for fourFans of sour beers won't want to miss a chance to tour Durty Bull Brewing Company for nearly 50 percent off. With a voucher in hand, visitors will explore the more than 6,000-square-foot facility, taste sour and barrel-aged beers and enjoy one complimentary pint.Tours run the first and third Friday of every month, 7 p.m.206 Broadway St.,$24 for two; $47 for fourLast but not least, Growler Grlz is currently slinging tasting flights for two and four for up to 30 percent off. The growler filling station and taproom offers 42 rotating taps of craft beer and cider. There's also an outdoor patio for sipping al fresco, and children and dogs are welcome.4810 Hope Valley Road, Hope Valley$14.50 for two; $28 for four (28 - 30 percent discount off regular prices)