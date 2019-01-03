ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 top films worth checking out in Chapel Hill this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Chapel Hill.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) and Regal Timberlyne 6 (120 Banks St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 25. The site's critical consensus has it that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

Interested? It's playing at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Pkwy. #975, Durham) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) and Regal Timberlyne 6 (120 Banks St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
