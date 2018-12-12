4 ways to enjoy your week in Raleigh

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Elf Trivia at Pizza La Stella Raleigh
First, test your knowledge of the Christmas movie classic, Elf, at Elf Trivia on Tuesday at Pizza La Stella. There will be five rounds of questions with prizes awarded for the winners.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NC State Student Veterans Year End Celebration
The Military Veterans Services and Student Veterans Association are honoring graduating veterans at North Carolina State on Friday at the Aloft Hotel WXYZ Lounge. The free event will include food, drinks and music. While the party starts at 6:30 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Aloft Raleigh, 2100 Hillsborough St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
GYM:30 BASH End of Year Jingle Ball
Dress to impress for GYM30's End of Year Jingle Ball party on Saturday at Noir Bar & Lounge. Ticket includes music, drinks and snacks.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Noir Bar & Lounge, 425 Glenwood Ave.
Admission: Free (GYM30 member); $15 (regular ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
#DopeBrunch Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition
Lastly, there is no formal attire for this event. Find your ugly sweater and head over to The Big Easy for where FirstCLassLifestyle is hosting its Dope Brunch - Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition on Sunday. Enjoy $4 mimosas and there will be holiday drink specials.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-7 p.m.
Where: The Big Easy, 222 Fayetteville St.
Admission: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets