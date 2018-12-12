4 ways to enjoy your week in Raleigh

Elf Trivia at Pizza La Stella Raleigh

Looking for something to do this week? From honoring veteran students who are graduating from North Carolina State to a holiday party and a brunch, here are the best options to help you get social around town.---First, test your knowledge of the Christmas movie classic,, at Elf Trivia on Tuesday at Pizza La Stella. There will be five rounds of questions with prizes awarded for the winners.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.FreeThe Military Veterans Services and Student Veterans Association are honoring graduating veterans at North Carolina State on Friday at the Aloft Hotel WXYZ Lounge. The free event will include food, drinks and music. While the party starts at 6:30 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Aloft Raleigh, 2100 Hillsborough St.FreeDress to impress for GYM30's End of Year Jingle Ball party on Saturday at Noir Bar & Lounge. Ticket includes music, drinks and snacks.Saturday, Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m.Noir Bar & Lounge, 425 Glenwood Ave.Free (GYM30 member); $15 (regular ticket)Lastly, there is no formal attire for this event. Find your ugly sweater and head over to The Big Easy for where FirstCLassLifestyle is hosting its Dope Brunch - Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition on Sunday. Enjoy $4 mimosas and there will be holiday drink specials.Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-7 p.m.The Big Easy, 222 Fayetteville St.$5