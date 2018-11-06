4 ways to make the most of your week in Durham

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
An Evening of Black Girl Magic with Dr. Yaba Blay
The Durham Business & Professional Chain is hosting a discussion by Dr. Yaba Blay, the Dan Blue Endowed Chair in Political Science at North Carolina Central University. Dr. Blay is the creator and producer of a number of online campaigns including #PrettyPeriod, a celebration of black beauty. She is also the author of the book, (1)ne Drop: Shifting the Lens on Race.
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St., Suite 101
Admission: Free
SouLe & the Super Band
SouLe performs James Brown tribute shows. The event will feature Motown, soul, funk and R&B music. Adding to the mix is the saxophone of Bill Beamon and a variety of keyboardists.
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $7
Fall Preservation Party & Fundraiser
Preservation Durham's new Preservation Equity Project is the beneficiary of this fundraiser. Food will be provided along with an open bar. DJ Willis of Willis J. Entertainment will provide music. The event also features a live and silent auction.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: The Cookery, 1101 W. Chapel Hill St.
Admission: $35 (General Admission RSVP)
That Church Life - The Play
That Church Life is based on a trilogy by author Teresa B. Howell. This is the live stage play version of the story, which centers on three young women challenged by domestic violence and drug addiction.
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
Admission: $23 (Regular Admission).
