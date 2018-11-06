ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 ways to make the most of your week in Durham

Beyu Caffe. | Photo: Michael C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a tribute concert to a fall fundraiser, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

---

An Evening of Black Girl Magic with Dr. Yaba Blay





The Durham Business & Professional Chain is hosting a discussion by Dr. Yaba Blay, the Dan Blue Endowed Chair in Political Science at North Carolina Central University. Dr. Blay is the creator and producer of a number of online campaigns including #PrettyPeriod, a celebration of black beauty. She is also the author of the book, (1)ne Drop: Shifting the Lens on Race.

When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St., Suite 101
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SouLe & the Super Band





SouLe performs James Brown tribute shows. The event will feature Motown, soul, funk and R&B music. Adding to the mix is the saxophone of Bill Beamon and a variety of keyboardists.
When: Thursday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall Preservation Party & Fundraiser





Preservation Durham's new Preservation Equity Project is the beneficiary of this fundraiser. Food will be provided along with an open bar. DJ Willis of Willis J. Entertainment will provide music. The event also features a live and silent auction.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: The Cookery, 1101 W. Chapel Hill St.
Admission: $35 (General Admission RSVP)
Click here for more details, and to get your ticket

That Church Life - The Play



That Church Life is based on a trilogy by author Teresa B. Howell. This is the live stage play version of the story, which centers on three young women challenged by domestic violence and drug addiction.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
Admission: $23 (Regular Admission).
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
