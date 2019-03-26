4 ways to make the most of your week in Durham

Women's Empowerment Brunch: Embracing The You That God Created

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a women's empowerment brunch to a stage show benefit, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Celebrate women's strength and resilience over brunch with the 7 Seed Empowerment Group. Speakers will share different ways women can empower themselves in mind, body and spirit.Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park, 4810 Page Creek Lane$45Or, celebrate the grand opening of the Angier Business & Children's Center this Saturday morning. The center aims to support the future of local entrepreneurship, and the party will feature food vendors, giveaways, music and more.Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.ABC Center, 2101 Angier Ave.FreeLearn about fashion industry fixture Andre Leon Talley this Sunday afternoon at the Hayti Heritage Center. The Triangle Friends of African American Arts and the Hayti Heritage Film Festival are teaming to present a screening of the film "The Gospel According to Andre," which chronicles his rise from growing up in the Jim Crow South to prominence in the world of fashion.Sunday, March 31, 2:30-5:30 p.m.Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.$10Last but far from least, help raise money for food-insecure children and families in Durham at PORCH-Durham's first Feeding The Future event. Every weekend, PORCH-Durham sends backpacks filled with food to local elementary schools for children who are food insecure to take them home. Magician Joshua Lozoff will perform at this fundraiser following a reception with light bites, drinks and a raffle.Sunday, March 31, 4:30-7:30 p.m.Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St.$40---