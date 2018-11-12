4 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

November Girls Night Out Networking Social with Raleigh Housewives

Looking to get social?From a girls night out to a celebration of Indian heritage, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Vite Vite will host this networking event that features wine and shopping for women. It's free to attend. There will be a variety of vendors on hand and food will be available.Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.Vita Vite Raleigh, 313 W. Hargett St.FreeCity of Raleigh Public Utilities Director Robert Massengill, who manages the regional water and wastewater system serving Raleigh, will speak at this luncheon. Topics will include the design and implementation of rate structures as well as the provision of safe water to customers.Friday, Nov. 16, noon-1:30 p.m.Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge RoadFreeThis event welcomes all students from local colleges and universities. Students will help shape the vision for Dorothea Dix Park. The free event will offer food and performances from local universities.Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.Transfer Co. Food Hall, 500 E. Davie St.FreeThe 23rd annual American Indian Heritage Celebration allows attendees to learn about the state's American Indian culture, both past and present. Musicians, dancers, artists, storytellers and authors from North Carolina's eight state-recognized tribes will be on hand. The event will also offer craft demonstrations, hands-on activities, games, food and more.Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.Free