Arts & Entertainment

4 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

Photo: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a language exchange to a coffee tasting experience, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

CENet Language Exchange





Tonight: Practice speaking in Arabic, French, Japanese or Portuguese at the CENet Language Exchange at Witherspoon Student Center. Students will learn new phrases and engage in casual discussions using the language of their choice.

When: Wednesday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Witherspoon Student Center, 2810 Cates Ave., Room #126

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Exclusive Chikondi Coffee Cupping





Join coffee expert Justin Minott for an exclusive cupping this Saturday morning at Vintage Church. Attendees will learn about the history and future of specialty coffee and how to "cup" coffee like a pro. Half of the event's proceeds are earmarked for Layers of Dignity, a nonprofit that supports sexual assault victims.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Vintage Church, 118 S. Person St., 1880 Room

Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bloggers Yoga





Local bloggers: Don't miss the next session of the continuing Bloggers Fitness Series at Midtown Yoga. The class will focus on positivity and becoming more in tune with the body and mind.

When: Saturday, March 30, noon-1:45 p.m.

Where: Midtown Yoga, 200 Park at North Hills St., Suite #111

Admission: Free


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Caribbean Spring Break





Last but not least, Reign Lounge hosts a Caribbean spring break party this Saturday night. Expect reggae, soca, afrobeat and more, plus a performance by Jay Young.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10 p.m.- Sunday, March 31 4 a.m.

Where: Reign Lounge, 808 Hodges St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
  • With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap
  • Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro
  • Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up


---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoodline
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
New NC bill would aim to punish drug dealers who sell to addicts
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
Bill plans scholarship money for families of those killed, injured in military
End of the line: GoTriangle recommends discontinuing light-rail project
Show More
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Fort Bragg soldier fighting lung cancer hopes to change law to help all military
Florafitti art project blooming inspirational words in downtown Raleigh
Fort Bragg leaders highlight housing progress, discuss future plans
Pump-action shotgun key topic on Day 3 of Wake Co. triple murder trial
More TOP STORIES News