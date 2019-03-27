4 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
CENet Language Exchange
Tonight: Practice speaking in Arabic, French, Japanese or Portuguese at the CENet Language Exchange at Witherspoon Student Center. Students will learn new phrases and engage in casual discussions using the language of their choice.
When: Wednesday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Witherspoon Student Center, 2810 Cates Ave., Room #126
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Exclusive Chikondi Coffee Cupping
Join coffee expert Justin Minott for an exclusive cupping this Saturday morning at Vintage Church. Attendees will learn about the history and future of specialty coffee and how to "cup" coffee like a pro. Half of the event's proceeds are earmarked for Layers of Dignity, a nonprofit that supports sexual assault victims.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Vintage Church, 118 S. Person St., 1880 Room
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bloggers Yoga
Local bloggers: Don't miss the next session of the continuing Bloggers Fitness Series at Midtown Yoga. The class will focus on positivity and becoming more in tune with the body and mind.
When: Saturday, March 30, noon-1:45 p.m.
Where: Midtown Yoga, 200 Park at North Hills St., Suite #111
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Caribbean Spring Break
Last but not least, Reign Lounge hosts a Caribbean spring break party this Saturday night. Expect reggae, soca, afrobeat and more, plus a performance by Jay Young.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 p.m.- Sunday, March 31 4 a.m.
Where: Reign Lounge, 808 Hodges St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
