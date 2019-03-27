4 ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

CENet Language Exchange

Exclusive Chikondi Coffee Cupping

Bloggers Yoga

Caribbean Spring Break

With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera -- now with selfie mirror and close-up lens adapter -- you can snap retro-style instant photos that print immediately. Oh snap

Capture that can't-miss vista like a professional with the Fugetek 2-in-1 selfie stick and tripod, complete with wireless remote. Go pro

Sun protection isn't just for summer: Experts agree that staying safe year-round is the way to go -- and when it comes to natural, reef-friendly frolicking, Sun Bum's got your back (and arms, and legs, and ... ). Lotion up

From a language exchange to a coffee tasting experience, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Tonight: Practice speaking in Arabic, French, Japanese or Portuguese at the CENet Language Exchange at Witherspoon Student Center. Students will learn new phrases and engage in casual discussions using the language of their choice.Wednesday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Witherspoon Student Center, 2810 Cates Ave., Room #126FreeJoin coffee expert Justin Minott for an exclusive cupping this Saturday morning at Vintage Church. Attendees will learn about the history and future of specialty coffee and how to "cup" coffee like a pro. Half of the event's proceeds are earmarked for Layers of Dignity, a nonprofit that supports sexual assault victims.Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Vintage Church, 118 S. Person St., 1880 Room$50Local bloggers: Don't miss the next session of the continuing Bloggers Fitness Series at Midtown Yoga. The class will focus on positivity and becoming more in tune with the body and mind.Saturday, March 30, noon-1:45 p.m.Midtown Yoga, 200 Park at North Hills St., Suite #111FreeLast but not least, Reign Lounge hosts a Caribbean spring break party this Saturday night. Expect reggae, soca, afrobeat and more, plus a performance by Jay Young.Saturday, March 30, 10 p.m.- Sunday, March 31 4 a.m.Reign Lounge, 808 Hodges St.$20---