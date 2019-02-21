4 worthwhile films worth checking out in Fayetteville this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
The recently released "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
" 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
It's screening at AMC Market Fair 15 (1916 Skibo Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 27, and AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
"The movie works in large part because of the depth of (Hailee) Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other Transformers movies," noted James Berardinelli of ReelViews, while Rolling Stone's David Fear said, "Imagine if John Hughes made a Transformers movie. Or: Think E.T., but with auto parts."
It's screening at AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, " Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 69 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture said, "It's the Inception of rom-coms. Sort of."
It's screening at AMC Fayetteville 14 (4761 Lake Valley Drive) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.