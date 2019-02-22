5 dramas to catch in Raleigh theaters right now

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
The Hate U Give
Raised in a poverty-stricken slum, a 16-year-old girl named Starr now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Hate U Give" has been a must-watch since its release in October.
The Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper said, "Tillman has an excellent touch for the quietly impactful scenes with Starr and her family, as well as the news footage-style depictions of marches and protests that go sideways," while Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader noted, "The filmmakers understand their characters so thoroughly that the insights seem to grow organically from their experiences. This is American studio filmmaking at its finest."

La Bamba
The biographical story of the rise from nowhere of singer Ritchie Valens, whose life was cut short by a plane crash.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1987 release boasts plenty of accolades.
Variety's Variety Staff said, "'La Bamba' is engrossing throughout and boasts numerous fine performances."

The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
"Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," noted A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."

Blue Valentine
Dean and Cindy live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. They appear to have the world at their feet at the outset of the relationship. However, his lack of ambition and her retreat into self-absorption cause potentially irreversible cracks in their marriage.
With a Tomatometer Score of 87 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Blue Valentine" has proven a solid viewing choice.
Newsweek's David Ansen said, "See it for Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, but be advised: if you take a date, you'll be sorry," and Newsday's Rafer Guzman said, "'Blue Valentine' has a rare emotional intensity. There is no way to prepare for its final frames, inevitable as they are."

Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit' works as intended."

