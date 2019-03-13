5 notable films worth checking out in Cary this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Apollo 11
This film takes a look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon, led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Apollo 11" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on March 8. Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty said, "The NASA mission at the heart of the must-see documentary 'Apollo 11' reminds you what it feels to be truly awestruck," while Jake Coyle of the Associated Press noted, "'Apollo 11' might not tell you anything you don't already know about the moon landing. But it will make you feel it, and see it, anew."
It's screening at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Gully Boy
This film tells a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb. 14.
"A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," according to Jay Weissberg of Variety, while the Hollywood Reporter's Deborah Young said, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in December of 2018.
"This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material, while also satirizing it," noted Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has become a favorite since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," and the New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski noted, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
You can catch it at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon unites his friends and enemies, and they become knights who join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin. Together, they must save mankind from the wicked enchantress Morgana and her army of supernatural warriors.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release on Jan. 25. Time Out's Philip De Semlyen said, "It falls short of enchanting, but it's never less than fun and likable. Watch it through the eyes of your inner teenager and you'll have a blast," while Joe Morgenstern of the Wall Street Journal stated, "It's a charming notion, worked out zestfully by the writer-director, Joe Cornish, until the charm falls victim to familiar CGI Halloweenery."
It's screening at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.