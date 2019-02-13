5 notable films worth checking out in Raleigh this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release, with a consensus that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
You can catch it at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 79 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Green Book" also took home three Golden Globes, including one for Best Comedy or Musical Motion Picture.
It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Moulin Rouge
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp of the 20th century. A young poet, who is plunged into the heady world of Moulin Rouge, begins a passionate affair with the club's most notorious and beautiful star.
With a critical approval rating of 76 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Moulin Rouge" is a worthy candidate for your viewing pleasure, with a consensus that "A love-it-or-hate-it experience, Moulin Rouge is all style, all giddy, over-the-top spectacle. But it's also daring in its vision and wildly original."
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Friday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 74 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
