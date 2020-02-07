9 Elsas from around the world to perform with Idina Menzel, Aurora at Oscars

They will perform, best original song nominee "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2" with Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who portrays the siren Elsa hears throughout the movie.
The official Academy tweeted: "The voices of #Frozen2's Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of "Into the Unknown" at the #Oscars."
The voices of #Frozen2's Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of "Into the Unknown" at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/3G41ROfYT7— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 7, 2020
The nine Elsas joining Menzel are Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg from Denmark, Willemijn Verkaik from Germany, Takako Matsu from Japan, Carmen Garcia Saenz from Latin America, Lisa Stokke from Norway, Kasia Laska from Poland, Anna Buturlina from Russia, Gisela from Spain and Gam Wichayanee from Thailand.
In addition to traveling "Into the Unknown," Oscar viewers can expect performances from Best Original Song nominees Elton John for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Cynthia Ervio for "Stand Up," Randy Newman for "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" and Chrissy Metz for "I'm Standing with You."
