LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released

Authorities have released audio of a 911 call from the Hollywood Hills home of pop star Demi Lovato during her medical emergency this week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES --
Authorities have released audio of a 911 call from the Hollywood Hills home of pop star Demi Lovato during her medical emergency this week.

The emergency operator can be heard telling an unknown female caller inside Lovato's house to "hang in there."

"We're on our way. We're going to be there shortly. Stay with the patient."

RELATED: Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her Hollywood Hills home

Paramedics eventually treated Lovato, 25, with the drug Narcan before she was transported to the hospital.

"If you could gather any medication, if she's on any, that'd be helpful," the operator can be heard telling the woman over the phone."

RELATED: Demi Lovato treated with Narcan during medical emergency, ABC News confirms

It is still unclear what Lovato may have taken to cause her medical emergency.

She remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
