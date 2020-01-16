Arts & Entertainment

Sneak peek: Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The new Rise of the Resistance ride is opening Friday at Disneyland.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.

They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a star destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.

The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
EMBED More News Videos

Are you ready for an epic adventure to a galaxy far, far away? Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park.



Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.

More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.

We got a firsthand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
Disneyland offering ticket deal as new Star Wars ride opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of worker recovered from collapsed trench in Brier Creek
Cary man accepts plea deal following anti-Semitic incidents
35-pound cat 'Bazooka' arrives at Wake SPCA
Video shows Raleigh officer punch driver, man claims excessive force
Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 pleads guilty
Fort Bragg soldier killed during training exercise in Arizona
9-month-old girl found dead inside Youngsville home
Show More
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
At least 2 victimized by skimmer found at Cary gas station
Christina Koch participates in first NASA spacewalk of 2020
Ex-Fayetteville officer accused of messaging rape victims charged
Durham becomes 1st county to stop buying bottled water
More TOP STORIES News