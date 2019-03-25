A games convention and 3 more ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Vidrio Wine Market & Tasting
This event will feature more than 25 wines from across the globe. There will be light hors d'oeuvres available on site. Vidrio is serving as host venue.
When: Thursday, March 28, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Vidrio, 500 Glenwood Ave., #100
Admission: $30
Curamericas Global's Open House
Curamericas is hosting this event at Artspace Raleigh. The public is welcome to attend and learn about the organization's life-saving work in six different countries. Curamericas' mission is to provide hope through health to mothers and children across the globe.
When: Thursday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 201 E. Davie St.
Admission: Free
FlyBarre Pop Up + Mimosas
FlyBarre Instructor Morgan Wooten will lead this pop-up workout session. Participants are asked to bring a mat, towel and water. Mimosas will be served after the workout.
When: Saturday, March 30, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Morgan Street Food Hall, 411 W. Morgan St.
Admission: $20
Playthrough Gaming Convention 2019
This two-day gaming convention will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center. Gamers are encouraged to attend and network with their peers. Expect video games, tabletop games, eSports and more.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.- Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St.
Admission: $36.12 (Two-Day Pass). More ticket options are available. Children 9 and under attend for free.
