A games convention and 3 more ways to make the most of your week in Raleigh

By Hoodline
From a wine tasting to a gaming convention, there's plenty to enjoy in Raleigh this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Vidrio Wine Market & Tasting




This event will feature more than 25 wines from across the globe. There will be light hors d'oeuvres available on site. Vidrio is serving as host venue.

When: Thursday, March 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Vidrio, 500 Glenwood Ave., #100

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Curamericas Global's Open House




Curamericas is hosting this event at Artspace Raleigh. The public is welcome to attend and learn about the organization's life-saving work in six different countries. Curamericas' mission is to provide hope through health to mothers and children across the globe.

When: Thursday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 201 E. Davie St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

FlyBarre Pop Up + Mimosas




FlyBarre Instructor Morgan Wooten will lead this pop-up workout session. Participants are asked to bring a mat, towel and water. Mimosas will be served after the workout.

When: Saturday, March 30, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Morgan Street Food Hall, 411 W. Morgan St.

Admission: $20


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Playthrough Gaming Convention 2019




This two-day gaming convention will take place at the Raleigh Convention Center. Gamers are encouraged to attend and network with their peers. Expect video games, tabletop games, eSports and more.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.- Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St.

Admission: $36.12 (Two-Day Pass). More ticket options are available. Children 9 and under attend for free.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
