A message for viewers with DirectTV and AT&T service

ABC11, ESPN, and other Disney-owned networks could soon be off the air on DirecTV.The deadline is approaching for the two sides to reach a new contract for retransmission rights.Tens of thousands of families and businesses across central North Carolina could soon lose ABC11, ESPN and a host of other channels owned by the Walt Disney Company.Disney/ABC is negotiating with AT&T, the parent company of DirecTV.At issue are the fees AT&T is willing to pay for the rights to retransmit those channels.Without an agreement, DirecTV and AT&T video subscribers in the ABC11 viewing area will be unable to watch those channels.Disney/ABC said thus far, AT&T has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement.In a statement, the company said "our contract with AT&T for the ABC, ESPN, Disney, and Freeform networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so."Besides losing Eyewitness News and Jeopardy, DirecTV viewers would lose Dancing with the Stars, ABC's primetime Saturday night college football, college football on ESPN, and the ACC network, plus NFL Monday Night Football.AT&T said: "We're disappointed to see the Walt Disney Co. put their viewers into the middle of negotiations. We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about. Our goal is always to deliver the content our customers want at a value that also makes sense to them. We'll continue to fight for that here and appreciate their patience while we work this matter out."We certainly hope they come to an agreement.