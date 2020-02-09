A behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 Oscars Governors Ball

A 28,000 square-foot blank canvas has been transformed into the setting for the event, thanks to the work of 200 technicians over 10 days. A dazzling ceiling installation consisting of 2,000 parts hovers over the space.
Always at center state at the ball are dozens of dishes especially prepared by celebrated chef Wolfgang Puck - enough to feel the 1,600 guests at the after party.
Oscars: History, list of every movie to win best picture
This year, the menu he and his staff created will be 70% plant-based. As for dessert, there are 43 options... 35 of them vegan.
"I saw this movie called 'Parasite' and, you know, with the Koreans cooking, so I made a vegan Korean pizza with spicy vegetables on top, no cheese. It's so good, I think I'm going to put it on the menu at Spago," Puck said.
On the music front, musical performances from Questlove and DJ Kiss and DJ M.O.S. are on tap.
At the end of the evening, all those in attendance will go home with chocolate in the shape of an Oscar statue.