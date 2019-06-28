Arts & Entertainment

ABC11 First Alert meteorologists talk about the science behind 'Twister'

By Branson Kimball
Even weather scientists like to pop some popcorn and settle in to watch a good movie from time to time. But what happens when they watch weather-themed movies?

Can they put aside their meteorology hat and enjoy the drama? Or do they have to critique the Hollywood magic?

We sat down and watched the 1996 hit film "Twister," starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, with our First Alert meteorologists.

Check out the video in this story to see what they think of the science behind some of the movie's most iconic scenes.
