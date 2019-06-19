Arts & Entertainment

ABC11's and DPAC SunTrust Broadway Tune In to Win Sweepstakes

Watch for the secret word during the DPAC Season Special show on Saturday, June 29th at 5pm for a chance to win 1 pair of tickets to any of the Suntrust Broadway Shows at the DPAC from the 2019-2020 season!

Register on the sweepstakes entry page (will be live here June 29-July 1, 2019) and enter the secret word. One entry per person per day allowed.



To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/5089294/

Winner selected on or around Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
