Actor Hal Holbrook, known for Mark Twain portrayal, 'All the President's Men,' dies at 95

Hal Holbrook, the Emmy and Tony-winning actor known for a long film career and his portrayal of Mark Twain on stage, has died at 95.

The New York Times reported Holbrook died at his home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 23.

Holbrook played the writer in the one-man show "Mark Twain Tonight!" He won a Tony for Best Actor in a Play in 1966 for that portrayal.

He won a total of five Emmys throughout his career.

Among his more notable roles was portraying the unidentified government source Deep Throat in the Watergate film "All the President's Men."

He often was cast in the roles of respected authority figures and mentors, like finance veteran Lou Mannheim in "Wall Street," and roles that included judges, doctors and senators, even President Abraham Lincoln in a 1974 miniseries.






