Actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Cloris Leachman has died, according to her manager. She was 94.

Leachman was known for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spinoff "Phyllis." Her film credits include "The Last Picture Show" and "Young Frankenstein."

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face," Juliet Green, Leachman's longtime manager, said in a statement to ABC News. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

Green said Leachman died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
