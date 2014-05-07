Arts & Entertainment

Actress Valerie Harper, known for 'Rhoda,' 'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80, family says

In this May 7, 2014 file photo, actress and cancer survivor Valerie Harper, testifies before a Senate Special Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Actress Valerie Harper, best known for her roles in "Rhoda" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at age 80, her family says.

Her family confirmed the actress died at 10:06 a.m. Friday. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Harper first came to fame for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then the character was spun off to her own sitcom, "Rhoda," in the late 1970s.

She won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work in those two shows.

Harper returned to TV as the lead in the sitcom "Valerie," though she left the show after the second season in a contract dispute.

