ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance with Billy Joel

EMBED </>More Videos

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in NY. (Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

Perry's publicists said in a statement Sunday that the musician is alert and responsive in the hospital and is expected to return to the road later this month.

The statement says Perry felt short of breath after the performance at Madison Square Garden. It adds paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida.

The 68-year-old Perry had joined the 69-year-old Joel on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiclive musicrock musicbilly joelhealthNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
Actor Danny Glover gets honored in visit to Durham's Hillside High
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
Body found at construction site in Durham
'Restore Silent Sam now' banner flies high in Triangle sky
Recall: Lime scooters could break in half
Woman accused of putting needles in strawberries in Australia
Fayetteville police locate vehicle belonging to missing man
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
Show More
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Man charged after assaulting Jewish vigil protester in Chapel Hill
Durham police investigating Circle K shooting
Moore County deputies searching for 2 men who shot at officers
Missing Gastonia toddler found safe after Amber Alert
More News