African American Cultural Celebration held in Raleigh

African American Cultural Celebration held in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The African American Cultural Celebration was held Thursday evening in Raleigh.

Dozens gathered at the North Carolina Museum of History on E. Edenton Street to celebrate and plan for the new year.

They also got to check out the exhibit called "The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes."



Barnes, a Durham native, attended Hillside High School and then went to what is now North Carolina Central University, where he majored in art while attending school on a full athletic scholarship.

After graduation, he played five years of professional football in the 1960s before retiring to devote himself to art.

He died at age 70 in 2009.
