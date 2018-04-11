ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, $7K, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub

EMBED </>More Videos

Apex man accepts Airbnb trip to Spain after "Wheel of Fortune" flub (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Good news - Jonny Knowles is going to Spain!

The Apex resident was made famous for his flub on Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune when he mispronounced the "flamenco," losing $7,100 and a trip to Spain.

WATCH: Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'

EMBED More News Videos

One Apex man wasn't so fortunate during his appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" Monday night.



"I just screwed up that's all there is," said Knowles, a married father of one. "I feel like it was very subtle and I'm kind of surprised I didn't get it, but I didn't get it. I screwed up that's all there is to it."



Well, he lost the trip until Airbnb stepped in to help by giving him $7,100 to use on his trip and travel costs, in addition to flamenco lesson.

"After filming, it took some time to process what just happened," he said. "One month later, after an incredibly crazy day, I found out I'm getting a chance to go on the trip thanks to Airbnb, and I couldn't be any more excited to flamenco dance the night away in Spain!"

Knowles said he plans to use the more than $19,000 he won to pay off his student loans, he said on GMA Wednesday morning.

Do you want to try your puzzle-solving skills Wheel of Fortune?

Well, you're in luck because the Wheelmobile is coming to the Triangle!

See when it's coming to your town.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwheel of fortunewake county newsfeel goodApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News