Alanis Morissette tour will come to Raleigh and Charlotte in 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Alanis Morissette is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill.
The singer/songwriter announced a 31-date North American tour for 2020.
The tour kicks off in Oregon on June 2 and makes its way to North Carolina later that month.
Morissette will be in Charlotte (PNC Music Pavilion) on June 21 and in Raleigh (Coastal Credit Union Music Park) on June 23.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, December 13th at 11 a.m. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.
