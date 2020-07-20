Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on GMA: Exclusive interview about cancer, life, his book

Iconic Jeopardy! game host Alex Trebek sat down with ABC News' T.J. Holmes for an exclusive interview Monday on Good Morning America.

Since Trebek first announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, he says he has had good and bad days.

But these days, things are looking up for the "Jeopardy!" host, who is releasing a memoir called "The Answer Is ... Reflections On My Life."

The book will give fans a glimpse of the man they've welcomed into their living rooms for years.

Read more about the memoir and Holmes' interview on the Good Morning America website.

The interview comes less than a week after Trebek recorded a special message about his health and previewed a special four-week retrospective series that begins Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek delivers a special message about his health and previews a special four-week retrospective series that begins July 20.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcancergame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free masks, COVID-19 testing this week in Wake Co.
Heat Index from 105° to 110° today
Keeping your dogs safe in extreme heat
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Trump defends keeping Fort Bragg name amid calls to rename base
New York 'did it correctly,' Dr. Fauci says
2 shot at Raleigh gathering overnight
Show More
Expert tips for sending your child back to school in a pandemic
Goldsboro man celebrates 100th birthday
Cat rescued from burning mobile home in Hoke County
Raleigh mother kickstarts her own Black-owned coffee business
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into NCSHP vehicle in Wake County
More TOP STORIES News