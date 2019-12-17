Arts & Entertainment

25 years later, Mariah Carey's Christmas original 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is No.1

NEW YORK -- Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.

Each holiday season Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958-59.

The song is from Carey's 1994 album, "Merry Christmas," which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityholidayabc7ny instagrammusicmusic newschristmasmariah carey
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk for NC could bring storms, damaging winds
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP curriculum
District attorney to speak on SRO who assaulted student
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder?
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
What J.J Abrams and Daisy Ridley stole from the Star Wars set
Show More
Raleigh man's academy gets young people on right track
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
City of Durham workers claim hostile work environment, demand change
New program lets students report school concerns anonymously
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
More TOP STORIES News