AMC Theatres reopening throughout NC as soon as next week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Moviegoers rejoice! America's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, is planning a return here in North Carolina by reopening select locations throughout October.

The theater chain plans to reopen 23 theaters in North Carolina in total, seven of which are in the Triangle. Starting on Oct. 9, AMC will reopen 12 of its "highest volume theatres" in North Carolina, later followed by an additional 11 locations on Oct. 16

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 3 announcement which allowed movie theaters to reopen at a limited capacity of 30% or 100 people -- whichever is less.

Upon reopening, AMC Theatres is looking to reopen under new health and safety guidelines including contactless ticketing, increased access to sanitation and a reduced menu selection.

AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCT. 9:
  • AMC Fayetteville 14
  • AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9
  • AMC Market Fair 15
  • AMC Park Place 16
  • AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17


AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCT. 16
  • AMC CLASSIC Durham 15
  • AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10


For a full list of North Carolina theatre's reopening, check here.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
