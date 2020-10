AMC Theatres reopening throughout NC as soon as next week

AMC Fayetteville 14

AMC DINE-IN Holly Springs 9

AMC Market Fair 15

AMC Park Place 16

AMC DINE-IN Southpoint 17

AMC CLASSIC Durham 15

AMC CLASSIC Wilson 10

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Moviegoers rejoice! America's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, is planning a return here in North Carolina by reopening select locations throughout October.The theater chain plans to reopen 23 theaters in North Carolina in total, seven of which are in the Triangle. Starting on Oct. 9, AMC will reopen 12 of its "highest volume theatres" in North Carolina, later followed by an additional 11 locations on Oct. 16The announcement comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 3 announcement which allowed movie theaters to reopen at a limited capacity of 30% or 100 people -- whichever is less.Upon reopening, AMC Theatres is looking to reopen under new health and safety guidelines including contactless ticketing, increased access to sanitation and a reduced menu selection.For a full list of North Carolina theatre's reopening,