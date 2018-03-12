AMERICAN IDOL

'What is wig' and Katy Perry's kiss: 'American Idol' contestants who got social media talking

''American Idol'' contestant Noah Davis shares a language with Katy Perry. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

American Idol is back, complete with the incredible performances, the judges' antics and the contestants' heartwarming stories.

Here are a few contestants from the season premiere that had social media abuzz.

What is "wig"?

Plenty of viewers had that question after Noah Davis' audition, with the phrase trending on Google search. He and Katy Perry had a moment after he said "wig," leaving Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie confused.

"It's not your language, it's just for us," Perry told her fellow judges, making Davis blush.


In case you're wondering, Urban Dictionary defines "wig" both as "a term used to describe when someone does something (In their opinion) that is so good that they go bald" and "to freak out// to spaz."

A Katy Perry kiss



The judges discovered that Benjamin Glaze, 19, had never been kissed after Luke Bryan asked "Have you kissed a girl and liked it?" and he confessed that he never had. That's when Katy Perry beckoned him forward and surprised him with a kiss. Glaze fell over backward.

"That's going up on the fridge," Glaze said.

Going to Hollywood ... in 2026


Yes, there is a a minimum age to audition for American Idol. But that didn't stop 7-year-old Dyxie Spring. She came in to the audition room with her sister Layla (who was just barely old enough to audition herself) and the two both charmed the judges. Layla got a real ticket to Hollywood. Dyxie got one, too, valid starting in 2026, and she won over several new fans.


'Worst National Anthem' redeemed



Harper Grace, 16, said that if you search for "worst national anthem" online, her viral performance from five years ago is one of the first to pop up. The Texas teen hoped her audition on last night's show would redeem her. She not only impressed the judges with her singing but with her songwriting, performing an original tune. She's headed to Hollywood!

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
