american idol

'American Idol' recap: Disney Night preview!

Watch American Idol LIVE coast-to-coast Sunday on ABC! (Check Local Listings)
By Bob Monek
EMBED <>More Videos

John Stamos previews Disney Night on 'American Idol'

NEW YORK -- 'American Idol' returns on Sunday night with one new contestant, a trio of special guests, and a celebration of magical Disney music!

The Top 9 from this season will be joined by 1 contestant from last season who competed in the 'American Idol' Comeback show. Viewers had a week to cast their votes for the winner.

'Idol' also lands in Disney World for this week's episode and the contestants will be singing some of your favorite songs.

EMBED More News Videos

See a preview of Disney Night on American Idol!



According to Billboard magazine, the Disney songbook includes:

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Real Gone" (Cars)
"When She Loved Me" (Toy Story 2)
"Go the Distance" (Hercules)

"Baby Mine" (Dumb o)
"When You Wish Upon A Star" (Pinocchio)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen II)
"You'll Be In My Heart" (Tarzan)
"Circle of Life" (The Lion King)

John Stamos is joining the show as a guest mentor at the Magic Kingdom.

Stamos, a musician and actor, is not only a big Disney fan, he has a new original series on Disney+ called 'Big Shot.'



Other guests stopping by include Sofia Carson and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste, who will perform "It's All Right" from the Oscar-winning Pixar movie Soul.

Idol's "Disney Night" airs LIVE coast-to-coast on Sunday starting at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

The top 7 will be revealed at the end of the show.

You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodentertainmentlionel richiemusicryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol: The Comeback performances and how to vote
American Idol: Here are the top 9!
American Idol: Contestant drops out, Paula Abdul returns
American Idol's Top 16 revealed!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Carolinians can drop the mask outside, Gov. Cooper says
Bodycam video in Andrew Brown killing not to be released for 30 days
LATEST: Cooper says you can ditch masks outside
Dogs attack, kill 7-year-old girl, Garner police say
Panthers trade QB Bridgewater to Broncos
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Show More
Man charged with DWI in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cary
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
Stray bullet kills 24-year-old reporter in her own apartment
Why Biden's speech is technically not a State of the Union address
More TOP STORIES News