'American Idol' finale live updates: How to vote

Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, and Willie Spence will take the stage to perform multiple songs tonight in hopes of securing America's vote and, ultimately, become the next Idol!
Voting for the next "American Idol" starts at the beginning of the episode on Sunday night at 8:00 ET | 5:00 PT and will be open throughout the live show. One contestant will be eliminated after the first hour.
Here is how to vote:
Willie Spence: Text 2 to 21523
Chayce Beckham: Text 5 to 21523
Grace Kinstler: Text 10 to 21523
LIVE UPDATES
6:25 p.m. ET
Rehearsals have been underway this afternoon. Ryan Seacrest tweeted a photo with one of the special guests, Fall Out Boy.
It’s going down, down in the finale round. @falloutboy is here! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/xgjYKiGI2s— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 23, 2021
Other guests performing tonight include renowned music artists Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis, and Macklemore on the Idol stage. Celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will also perform a hit song during the show.
7:30 p.m. ET
Idol has released the voting numbers. You can begin to vote when the show starts.
✨ 𝟑𝟎 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐒 ✨ until the finale!— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 23, 2021
📝 Write down the number of the contestant you want to win!
Get ready to 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄 for your winner as soon as the show starts! pic.twitter.com/K08ymTctYl
We'll be providing live updates during the finale here!
WHO ARE THE TOP 3?
Grace Kinstler is a 20-year-old Chicago native and college student at Berklee College of Music. The unexpected loss of her father last year fueled her 'Idol' journey, she said. Kinstler has a powerful voice that's won her praise from all of the judges. "Your voice quality, your confidence, the way you portray yourself on stage, it's a winning package," Lionel Richie said.
Chayce Beckham, 24, hails from Apple Valley, California. His mom and stepfather signed him up for American Idol after a horrible accident last year that changed his life. After his audition, Katy Perry predicted he would be top 5. The country rocker's first single "23" hit number one on two iTunes charts after its release last week.
Willie Spence grew up in Douglas, Georgia and started singing at his grandfather's church in Florida at age 6. Now 21, Spence shared some of his struggles with health over the last year. He's lost over 180 pounds since being hospitalized in March 2020. Spence has a booming voice that's earned him standing ovations from the judges this season. Luke Bryan told him, "You just have the magic, buddy."
LIVE IDOL ENCORE
After the new 'Idol' is crowned, fans can play a part in bringing back a favorite finalist for an additional national TV appearance: a special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore." Tune in Monday morning! The new American Idol will also appear on Monday's show.
