'American Idol' finale live updates

Watch American Idol's Season Finale LIVE coast-to-coast TONIGHT on ABC!
By Bob Monek
NEW YORK -- "American Idol" will crown its winner on a special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event airing tonight on ABC!

Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, and Willie Spence will take the stage to perform multiple songs tonight in hopes of securing America's vote and, ultimately, become the next Idol!

WHO ARE THE TOP 3?

Grace Kinstler is a 20-year-old Chicago native and college student at Berklee College of Music. The unexpected loss of her father last year fueled her 'Idol' journey, she said. Kinstler has a powerful voice that's won her praise from all of the judges. "Your voice quality, your confidence, the way you portray yourself on stage, it's a winning package," Lionel Richie said.

Chayce Beckham, 24, hails from Apple Valley, California. His mom and stepfather signed him up for American Idol after a horrible accident last year that changed his life. After his audition, Katy Perry predicted he would be top 5. The country rocker's first single "23" hit number one on two iTunes charts after its release last week.

Willie Spence grew up in Douglas, Georgia and started singing at his grandfather's church in Florida at age 6. Now 21, Spence shared some of his struggles with health over the last year. He's lost over 180 pounds since being hospitalized in March 2020. Spence has a booming voice that's earned him standing ovations from the judges this season. Luke Bryan told him, "You just have the magic, buddy."

Voting for the next "American Idol" starts at the beginning of the episode on Sunday night at 8:00 ET | 5:00 PT and will be open throughout the live show.

LIVE UPDATES

We'll be providing live updates during the finale here!

In addition to the top 3, celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will also perform a hit song during the show.

Plus, the rest of the top nine contestants return to join renowned music artists Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis, and Macklemore on the Idol stage.

After the new 'Idol' is crowned, fans can play a part in bringing back a favorite finalist for an additional national TV appearance: a special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore." Tune in Monday morning! The new American Idol will also appear on Monday's show.

The search for next season's Idol has already begun. Visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions to learn more.

You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.
