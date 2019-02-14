ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

American kids adopting British accents after watching Peppa Pig

American parents are noticing their little ones adopting British accents after watching "Peppa Pig."

It's now called the "Peppa Pig Syndrome" or the "Peppa Pig Effect."

Some parents on Twitter are saying their kids are even starting to use British dialect, like "mum."
