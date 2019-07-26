Arts & Entertainment

Anne Winters talks about her role as Ingrid on ABC's 'Grand Hotel'

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Anne Winters is currently starring on the ABC drama series "Grand Hotel."

On The Red Carpet caught up with her to talk about her character Ingrid, a maid at the hotel who will do just about anything to live a life of luxury.

She also talks about how she found out how she landed the role with a phone call from the show's Executive Producer Eva Longoria.

If Anne Winters look familiar, you might recognize her from her role as Chloe Rice in Netflix's drama series "13 Reasons Why" and from the movie "Night School" starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

You can follow Anne Winters on Instagram and Twitter: @annewinters
