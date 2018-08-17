ARETHA FRANKLIN

Queen of Soul dies on same date as King of Rock 'n' Roll

EMBED </>More Videos

We lost the Queen of Soul on Thursday. And 41 years ago on the same day, we lost the King of Rock and Roll. (KGO-TV)

MEMPHIS --
We lost the Queen of Soul on Thursday. And 41 years ago on the same day, we lost the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin through the years

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee - Elvis Presley's home.

Graceland is hosting a series of events during its annual Elvis Week celebration.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs

You can soon bid on one of Presley's mobile homes. One of the eight on his property near Graceland hits the auction block on August 25.

Presley bought it in 1967 and it has changed hands twice since the King's death, but it's still registered in his name.

Here are more stories and videos related to the death of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaretha franklinmusic newsu.s. & worldcelebritycelebrity deathsmusic
Related
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin through the years
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
City Market hosts first of three Raleigh Night Markets
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
Man arrested following crash involving Durham school bus
Free physicals offered for Triangle middle, high school students
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Trump cancels military parade over 'ridiculously high' price
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Show More
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Gas leak closes NB lane of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
Raleigh swim coach charged with sex crimes involving child
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
More News