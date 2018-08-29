Aretha Franklin has a wardrobe change for Day 2 of viewing

DETROIT (WTVD) --For the second day, people continued streaming in pay their respects to Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul is lying in repose in the rotunda of Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Franklin was dressed in a different outfit for her final day of public viewing. She wore a sheer, baby-blue dress with matching shoes.
This was a wardrobe change from Monday's bright red outfit.
The color red represented her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Franklin was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an honorary member in 1992.
Franklin died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at 76. She will be laid to rest on Friday following a star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.