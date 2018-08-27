ARETHA FRANKLIN

Aretha Franklin funeral: Four-day homegoing celebration to include star-studded tribute

EMBED </>More Videos

From topping the charts with "Respect" to performing at presidential inaugurations and winning 18 Grammys, these are the major milestones of Aretha Franklin's life and career. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in Detroit, after the late Queen of Soul's hometown has had a chance to pay homage to her life and legacy.

The city of Detroit will be celebrating Franklin homegoing for four days, including a star-studded concert, WXYZ reports.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day: Franklin will lay in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects.
  • Thursday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: A concert will be held in Franklin's honor at the Chene Park Amphitheatre, including performances from Gladys Knight, The Four Tops and more. This event will be free and open to the public but requires tickets.
  • Friday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.: A funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple. The service will include performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson. Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta will deliver the eulogy.


Friday's service will be limited to Franklin's family, friends and special guests, according to WXYZ.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:

Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon

Aretha Franklin Facts: Everything to know about the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaretha franklinfuneralcelebrity deathsmusic newsu.s. & worldMichigan
Related
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
D'oh! Kwik-E-Mart from 'The Simpsons' opens in South Carolina
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
SPONSORED: Professional tennis returns to Cary, NC with the Atlantic Tire Championship
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Study: THC can stay in breast milk for up to 6 days
D'oh! Kwik-E-Mart from 'The Simpsons' opens in South Carolina
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Woman escapes Lyft driver who she says took her in wrong direction
Landscaping truck overturns in Franklin County, closes US 401
ABC11's got you covered for Back to School
Show More
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
Fall foliage in the NC mountains: Boom or bust this year?
Giraffe joins wedding party
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
More News