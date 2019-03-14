AT&T to raise DirecTV Now prices, drop several channels

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.AT&T announced it is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service.But what makes the change worse is that customers will also get fewer channels.DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40, but that will increase to $50.The package will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T, but the service will also drop some popular channels not owned by the company -- HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.The changes come after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover.The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.