marvel

Avengers, (re-)assemble! 'Endgame' re-released with additional content as film nears box office records

For Marvel fans, 3 hours and 2 minutes is just not enough.

Thanks to this weekend's re-release, fans will get a chance to see additional content from "Avengers: Endgame," one of the most popular movies of all time.

Marvel Studios confirmed that it's hosting a "Bring Back" event with special screenings of the film that will include an introduction from the film's director, Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a sneak peek at "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Tickets purchased for certain showings will include an exclusive new poster. The screenings begin Friday.


"Endgame" is edging towards box office records. At the domestic box office, "Endgame" stands in second place, $100 million behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

At the global box office, it's even closer to snagging the all-time record. It's also in second place in those standings, just $37 million behind "Avatar."

The re-release is happening less than a week before fans will get a new MCU film, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," on July 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

CHECK OUT MORE MARVEL STORIES

Rent Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' cabin on Airbnb

Man goes for Guinness World Record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' 200 times in theaters

Disneyland Marvel Land: Comics-themed expansion coming to California Adventure

Brie Larson, filmmakers reflect on what made Carol Danvers heroic before she became Captain Marvel [EXCLUSIVE]
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmoviebusinessdisneymovie newsmarvelu.s. & world
RELATED
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record
MARVEL
Marvel Land expansion coming to California Adventure
Brie Larson reflects on what makes 'Captain Marvel' heroic
Congrats! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Michael Jackson's sons start YouTube series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into NC home
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes budget passed by General Assembly
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Your 4th of July celebration could be illegal
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election, please'
Show More
Arby's mocks fake meat trend with 'megetables'
Nudists say Outer Banks is ideal for skinny-dipping
Craven County man accused of starving puppy to death
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News