marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

EMBED <>More Videos

In the newest trailer for ''Avengers: Endgame,'' the heroes are ready to prove they'll do whatever it takes.

We're just weeks away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, and fans got a slew of reasons to get excited on Tuesday morning: tickets are now on sale, and the superhero epic got a new trailer and new posters.



The two new posters are for the movie in IMAX and Dolby.



Tickets were released for sale on Tuesday morning as well, with some special opening night showings available on Thursday, April 25.

RELATED: Disney, Marvel movies hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.



Endgame will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will get released this summer.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmarvel comicsmovie newsmarvel
RELATED
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Job pays $1K to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
James Gunn rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops new trailer
TOP STORIES
Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Woman charged in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
Raleigh shelter offering special workshops for cat care
Pinwheels to pop up in Raleigh parks for Child Abuse Prevention Month
Ambulance stolen while EMS crew was treating patient
'Inside Edition' anchor to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump
Show More
Chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
World Autism Awareness Day: What is Light it Up Blue?
Cold temperatures, rain push through central North Carolina
Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
More TOP STORIES News