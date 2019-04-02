'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

The two new posters are for the movie in IMAX and Dolby.
Tickets are now on sale to experience @MarvelStudios #AvengersEndgame the way it's meant to be seen. Avengers: Endgame was filmed with #IMAX Cameras, so you’ll see up to 26% more picture, only in IMAX theatres. April 26. Seats are limited, reserve now: https://t.co/iIOjnHDiDi pic.twitter.com/Ee5mgScFP4— IMAX (@IMAX) April 2, 2019
Avenge the fallen in Dolby Cinema. Check out our exclusive artwork from @MarvelStudios’ #AvengersEndgame and get tickets now: https://t.co/PmOOjWKEdC pic.twitter.com/Z8TtukwvQd— Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) April 2, 2019
Tickets were released for sale on Tuesday morning as well, with some special opening night showings available on Thursday, April 25.
Endgame will be the second of three Marvel Cinematic Universe films out this year. Spider-Man: Far From Home will get released this summer.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.
