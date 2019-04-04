marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets for $15K? New Marvel movie creates bidding war

EMBED <>More Videos

Marvel fans are so excited to see the new "Avengers: Endgame" movie that it's created a bidding war on Ebay for tickets.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Would you pay $2,000, $10,000, or even $15,000 for Avengers tickets?

Marvel fans are so excited to see "Avengers: Endgame" that it's created a bidding war on eBay for tickets.

MORE: 'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

People are listing movie tickets online for a ridiculous amount.

This comes after ticket retailers, including Fandango and AMC, crashed due to a high volume of fans looking for seats.

"Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters April 26.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie premieremarvelebay
MARVEL
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks ticket pre-sale record
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets available, new trailer out
Job pays $1K to person who will binge watch 20 Marvel movies
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
TOP STORIES
Trooper shot armed suspect during traffic stop in Johnston County, SHP says
Man grabbed Durham officer's gun before deadly police shooting, officials say
Mechanic wins $10M with lottery scratch-off in Granville County
Dreamville Fest to Beer and Bacon Fest, things to do this weekend
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
Live: Jonathan Sander's confession tape played in triple murder trial
Country star Brad Paisley opening free grocery store
Show More
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing
Women's Health Awareness Day to take place at NCCU
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Meteor lights up North Carolina sky
Teacher taped student's mouth at Southern Wake Academy, principal says
More TOP STORIES News