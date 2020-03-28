coronavirus outbreak

'Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark' teaches good hygiene to combat COVID-19

Sorry parents, 'Baby Shark' is making a comeback - for a good cause.

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" - that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know - has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

"Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands," go the new lyrics. "Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap." Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

Pinkfong uploaded its original version of "Baby Shark" with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube's top five watched videos of all time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaku.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
ESPN's Doris Burke says she tested positive for coronavirus
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers
25-year-old COVID-19 patient in coma, test lost for days
Social distancing means big business for drive-in theater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 900 COVID-19 cases in NC; 4 deaths reported
COVID-19 infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
NC State Highway Patrol trooper killed in Wayne County crash
Gov. Cooper issues stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Chef of Durham restaurant closed by 2019 gas explosion speaks on COVID-19
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Show More
Near-record warmth arrives Saturday
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
300 Cape Fear Valley Health employees temporarily furloughed
Fayetteville food trucks serves law enforcement, first responders meals
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
More TOP STORIES News