ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Great British Baking Show' goes American; Spice Girls' Emma Bunton dishes on holiday-themed challenges

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Ready, set, bake! Baby Spice Emma Bunton dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return

Showcasing bakers from around the country, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations.

Heather Harkins and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
Back for a fourth season on ABC, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, based on the hit U.K. series The Great British Bake Off, returns Thursday, December 6th.

Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, the series puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges and eliminations, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker.

ABC7 got exclusive interviews with host Emma Bunton and judge Sherry Yard at the New York City Premiere at iPic Theaters.





Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges as they turn up the heat in the kitchen creating sweet and savory holiday fare.

Joining the judges panel this season is three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard.

Each week, Yard and judge Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary in regards to the bakers' techniques and skills.

The Great American Baking Show premieres Thursday, December 6th at 9:00 pm EST on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentBritish foodAmerican foodentertainmentholidayoriginalsNew York CityNew YorkManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Deck the walls! DPAC to give away free posters
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
3 totally free events to enjoy in Raleigh this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Raleigh this weekend
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Kids escape from NC day care, make their way to highway
North Carolina Voter ID bill heads back to Senate
FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
Deputies chase minivan on I-40 in Wake County
Man arrested for randomly pushing stranger under truck in California
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Show More
Chaos erupts over Cheescake Factory free cheesecake deal
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Florida company donates a new home to family of Hania Aguilar
State trooper under fire after racially tinged social media post
More News